Thursday, January 6, 2022
HomeNewsWWE News

Bruce Prichard Clears The Air On Recent WWE Absence

Prichard says he was on vacation

By Anutosh Bajpai
Bruce Prichard
Bruce Prichard

Bruce Prichard missing a number of WWE tapings recently had made some headlines and it was said the wrestling veteran was dealing with some health issues.

The WWE Senior Vice President addressed these reports on the latest episode of his Something To Wrestle podcast and cleared the air on his absence.

Prichard was asked how he was doing and he said that he is doing great. The WWE executive then claimed that the rumors going around are complete ‘horses**t’:

“I’m fucking great, here’s the funny thing, I had a great vacation in Cobo. I got a little bit of Montezuma’s revenge. To address some of the rumor and innuendo, which is complete horseshit, out there in the wrestling media.”

Bruce Prichard explained that he likes to save his vacations till the end of the year so he can pair them with a couple of extra days off in Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Since WWE gave the wrestlers some time off during Christmas and aired a taped show instead, it looked as if Prichard was absent from multiple tapings:

“Then, I got the flu. I was running a fever and not feeling well. We have a great team and an incredible support system that was there. I missed three TVs.”

Bruce Prichard has worked with WWE on and off for over three decades now. He first joined the promotion as a manager in 1987.

Bruce Prichard Discusses Eddie Guerrero’s WWE Release In 2001

Thanks to Fightful for the transcribed quotes

Related Articles
Anutosh Bajpai
Anutosh is a wrestling enthusiast, entrepreneur, and photographer. He runs the content writing service WriteX and works as a content analyst for SEScoops.
Previous articleGabe Sapolsky Has Reached “The End of the Road” in WWE
Next articleInjury Update On Fenix
Latest Wrestling News

Thanks for visiting SEScoops, a leading source for wrestling news since 2004.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Google News.

© Copyright 2021 SEScoops LLC