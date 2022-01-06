Bruce Prichard Clears The Air On Recent WWE Absence

Bruce Prichard missing a number of WWE tapings recently had made some headlines and it was said the wrestling veteran was dealing with some health issues.

The WWE Senior Vice President addressed these reports on the latest episode of his Something To Wrestle podcast and cleared the air on his absence.

Prichard was asked how he was doing and he said that he is doing great. The WWE executive then claimed that the rumors going around are complete ‘horses**t’:

“I’m fucking great, here’s the funny thing, I had a great vacation in Cobo. I got a little bit of Montezuma’s revenge. To address some of the rumor and innuendo, which is complete horseshit, out there in the wrestling media.”

Bruce Prichard explained that he likes to save his vacations till the end of the year so he can pair them with a couple of extra days off in Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Since WWE gave the wrestlers some time off during Christmas and aired a taped show instead, it looked as if Prichard was absent from multiple tapings:

“Then, I got the flu. I was running a fever and not feeling well. We have a great team and an incredible support system that was there. I missed three TVs.”

Bruce Prichard has worked with WWE on and off for over three decades now. He first joined the promotion as a manager in 1987.

Thanks to Fightful for the transcribed quotes