Bruce Prichard Denies Chaotic WWE Production Under Vince McMahon

WWE’s Executive Director says reports of last-minute script rewrites and backstage chaos are incorrect

Unforeseen circumstances like injuries or timing issues are a normal part of live weekly television and says he’s done far more rewrites than Vince

The production of WWE broadcasts is very different today than it was just a year ago. The departures of Vince McMahon and Kevin Dunn have led to a complete overhaul of the product’s on-screen presentation that is universally praised. Aside from what we see on WWE Raw and WWE Smackdown each week, wrestling fans have an insatiable interest in what’s going on behind the scenes.

During the final years of Vince McMahon’s role as the head of WWE creative, there were a never-ending string of reports about last-minute changes to television scripts. Even McMahon would be unable to attend in-person, he’d micromanage from afar and we’d also hear about a chaotic environment. One of the most influential figures in WWE, Bruce Prichard, recently shed light on this topic. On a recent episode of his Something to Wrestle podcast with Conrad Thompson at AdFreeShows, WWE Executive Director Bruce Prichard offered his unique insights into the day-to-day operations of WWE.

When Vince Wasn’t There

Prichard scoffed at the idea that things were chaotic when McMahon missed shows. The former Brother Love emphasizes that the backstage environment remained stable and well-organized, a credit to their very-capable team.

“Everybody knows their jobs, and can function and do it… You take away one piece and everybody fills in, does their job, and covers whoever is gone as well.” – Bruce Prichard on the WWE backstage environment when Vince McMahon would be unable to attend shows

Setting The Record Straight on Last-Minute Rewrites

Prichard noted that there were fewer changes when McMahon was not physically present at the shows, though McMahon remained in contact via phone. Prichard remarked, “There was a need, maybe in his mind, to… make it better. Now, that’s all relative, and that’s all personal feeling.” This suggests that McMahon’s influence continued even from afar, but the operational integrity of the team allowed for smooth show executions.

Prichard also debunked the myth of constant show rewrites, clarifying that he, not McMahon, often managed last-minute changes due to unforeseen circumstances like injuries or timing issues.

“I probably have done it more in a year than Vince McMahon has in a lifetime.” – Bruce Prichard on the perception that Vince McMahon would tear-up scripts he wasn’t happy with

The departure of Vince McMahon marked a monumental shift in WWE’s history. However, with seasoned executives like Bruce Prichard and Paul Levesque still in key positions following the TKO Group acquisition and UFC merger, the company continues to adapt and thrive under new leadership.

