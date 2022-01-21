Buddy Matthews Announced For Tonight’s MLW Blood & Thunder

Buddy Matthews has just been announced for tonight’s Blood and Thunder show in Dallas promoted by MLW. The promotion is stating that Matthews is taking part in MLW’s new “open door” policy for free agents. An opponent for Matthews has yet to be revealed for the show.

Buddy Matthews debuts tonight in Dallas https://t.co/sEr6KwTHrR — MLW (@MLW) January 21, 2022

Tonight’s show at Gilley’s in Dallas was dealt a blow recently when it was revealed that Ross and Marshall Von Erich both tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be there. Much of the build up to the show focussed on the Von Erichs returning to Dallas and seeking to win a title there for the first time in 40 years. They were scheduled to challenge 5150 (Rivera and Slice Boogie) for the MLW World Tag Team Championships.

Below are the matches officially confirmed for the show: