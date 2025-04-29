Buddy Matthews On Managing Rhea Ripley Relationship Despite Opposite Schedule

Buddy Matthews feels lucky to have Rhea Ripley as his wife.

Managing relationships within the wrestling communities has always been a hard task for talents. Even though the schedule nowadays is much more relaxed than it was back in the day, being signed to different companies with opposite schedule can still make things tricky.

The relationship of Matthews and Ripley is a prime example of it. The wrestling stars signed to AEW and WWE respectively, have different work schedules, which leaves them with limited free time to be with each other. During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Buddy opened up about managing their relationship, admitting that it can be a pain sometimes:

“Sometimes it becomes a bit of a pain in the ass. But we just kind of lock in that well, she’s definitely on a Monday, whether she’s on live events or not, depends. But then if I’m on a Wednesday or a Saturday, then we get a couple of days in there. But we learn to work it out.”

I Don’t Need Approval: Buddy Matthews

After breaking up with Alexa Bliss in 2018, Buddy Matthews, known as Buddy Murphy in WWE began his relationship with Rhea Ripley. The former Cruiserweight champion was unfortunately released from the company as part of the 2021 budget cuts. He joined AEW in 2022. Despite the opposite schedule, the two stars continued their relationship and got married in June 2024.

Speaking on how they make things work, the AEW star explained that he’s truly married to his best friend. According to him, he’s very comfortable with Rhea and don’t need anyone else to feel content:

“I get kind of emotional talking about it; I’ve married my best friend. There isn’t anyone that I’d want to spend any more time with. I only need her. That’s it. I don’t need a massive group of friends. I don’t need approval. As long as I have her I could be the clown too, and we can just be chilled. I don’t need to go out. Give me a pizza, my wife, a horror movie, and we are good. I’m on cloud nine, and then generally, I’ll fall asleep, but that’s because I’m comfortable. That’s a good thing for a guy, if a guy could fall asleep. So yeah, but she’s my best friend, and now I’m very lucky.”

Later in the interview, Buddy Matthews also talked about going on honeymoon with Ripley right after suffering a foot injury in his Grand Slam Australia match with Kazuchika Okada and more.