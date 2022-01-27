Danhausen Signs With All Elite Wrestling

Danhausen is All Elite.

After months of teasing, the former ROH star finally made his debut during this week’s Beach Break special of AEW Dynamite from Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio.

The main event of the show saw Adam Cole facing Orange Cassidy in a Lights Out match which was contested all over the arena.

Cassidy got the first offense in the match but Cole quickly took the control of the bout. He dropped OC spine first onto the steel barricade.

The former Undisputed Era leader then tried to pull a chair from the ring apron but it appeared to be stuck. As Cole finally got the chair out, Danhausen came out of the apron with it.

WHAT A VERY NICE AND VERY EVIL SURPRISE #AEWDynamite: #BeachBreak pic.twitter.com/jliaFMfZRo — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) January 27, 2022

The very nice, very evil star got a huge pop from the crowd and he shocked Cole. Though the debuting talent didn’t interfere in the bout and he simply walked away.

The match continued and after interference from a number of stars, Orange Cassidy managed to pin the former NXT champion for the win.

After the show went off the air, Tony Khan took on his Twitter. With the usual graphic, he confirmed that Danhausen has signed with All Elite Wrestling.

Before coming to AEW, the high-flying star has wrestled for promotions such as ROH and Full Impact Pro. He has been trained by Jimmy Jacobs and Truth Martini.