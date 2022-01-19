Don West Provides Health Update About his Brain Lymphoma

Former TNA Wrestling Commentator Don West has given wrestling fans a health update.

On June 15, 2021, West shared that doctors diagnosed him with brain lymphoma. The professional wrestling community supported West and his family by donating to GoFundMe. Today, his GoFuneMe has reached $24,750, and fans can still help West reach his goal of $40,000 to help him with his costly treatment.

Join The Don West Tag Team Against Lymphoma https://t.co/1EtdvKuHZ5 — Don West (@DonWestDeals) January 18, 2022

West announced on Twitter that his cancer had gone into remission on September 4, 2021. However, West and his wife Terri West gave a health update sharing that the brain tumors have returned. While unfortunate, he and his wife stated that they would stay positive, and West will continue fighting to overcome his condition.

“This is Don, and I wanted to share a health update and a couple next steps with you. After undergoing chemo and radiation treatments, my recovery was on track with a clean bill of health after three months. Unfortunately, I began having symptoms, and the brain tumors have returned. I have now started my second round of chemotherapy with more aggressive and arduous treatments to follow. While this is a setback, Terri and I are staying positive and fighting the good fight! God has blessed us in ways too numerous to list, including your past financial generosity and your many notes and messages of support. It has meant the world to us. I will continue to provide updates, and again, thank you for investing in our future,” wrote West on GoFuneMe.

SEScoops sends our love and support to West and his family.