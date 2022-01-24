Former WWE Title Holders Turn Down Royal Rumble Appearance

WWE made headlines recently when it was announced that Impact Wrestling Women’s Champion Mickie James would return to the company for an appearance in this year’s women’s Royal Rumble.

It turns out that James wasn’t the only former WWE talent currently with Impact that WWE reached out regarding the Rumble. According to Fightful Select, former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The IIconics (Peyton Royce and Billie Kay) were asked about coming in for the match.

The two are currently the Impact Knockouts Tag Team Champions as The IInspiration. Both Cassie Lee (Royce) and Jessica McKay (Kay) decided against the return. They’re happy where they are at now in their careers since their WWE releases last year.

The Fightful report notes that Impact would have signed off on the request and allowed them to compete in the match had they wanted to. Apparently they are not the only former WWE releases who have been asked about returning for the Rumble match.

Difficulty Filling Out The Rumble Roster?

WWE Royal Rumble

The women’s side of the Royal Rumble appears to be quite challenging for WWE when it comes to filling out the roster with names the general audience will recognize (read: non-rookies from NXT). Given all of the releases over the last couple of years, the roster has been left pretty thin. Several names from the past have already been announced.

So far confirmed for this year’s women’s Royal Rumble: Mickie James, Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H., Dana Brooke, Carmella, Queen Zelina, Shotzi, Natalya, Aliyah, Naomi, Shayna Baszler, Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Lita, Michelle McCool, Kelly Kelly, Summer Rae, Bianca Belair, and Liv Morgan.

Names confirmed so far for the men’s Royal Rumble match: Johnny Knoxville, Big E, AJ Styles, Angelo Dawkins, Montez Ford, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Austin Theory, Sheamus, Damian Priest, Happy Corbin, Madcap Moss, Sami Zayn, Kofi Kingston, and Kevin Owens.

Regarding the note that other WWE releases have been contacted about appearing in the Rumble matches, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer recently noted that no AEW talent will appear in the match.

