Jeff Jarrett Appears On GCW PPV

By Chris Stephens

Jeff Jarrett made an unadvertised appearance on GCW‘s Die For This PPV. Effy was in the ring when the lights went out. When the lights came back on there was a masked figure wearing a cowboy hat in the ring. The person then hit Effy with a guitar and took off the mask to reveal that it was Jeff Jarrett.

Jarrett hasn’t wrestled an official match since the spring of 2019.

GCW Die For This PPV Results

The PPV emanated from the Carousel Room At Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey. It aired as a PPV on FITE TV.

  1. GCW Tag Team Championships
    The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe & Mark Briscoe) (c) defeated Alex Zayne & Blake Christian 
  2. Calvin Tankman defeated Yoya
  3. Joey Janela defeated Scotty 2 Hotty 
  4. GCW World Title #1 Contendership Rumble Match
    Homicide defeated AJ Gray and Allie Katch and Atticus Cogar and Billie Starkz and Colby Corino and Cole Radrick and Dante Leon and Dark Sheik and Effy and G-Raver and Grim Reefer and Homicide and Jack Cartwheel and Jimmy Lloyd and Jordan Oliver and Matthew Justice and Nick Wayne and Ninja Mack and PCO and Shane Mercer 
  5. GCW Ultraviolent Championship
    Alex Colon (c) defeated John Wayne Murdoch 
