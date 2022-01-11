Jeff Jarrett Believes There’s Room For Multiple Major Wrestling Promotions

Jeff Jarrett feels there is absolutely room for more wrestling promotions to break through as something bigger than an indy fed.

There was a time when WWE was pretty much the only dog in town in the United States. TNA Wrestling was around but never really came close to taking a piece of WWE’s market share.

These days, things are a bit different. Not only is AEW striking while the iron is hot but there’s also more ways than ever for smaller and/or international promotions to monetize content. This is a big reason why Jarrett thinks there’s room for other companies to grow substantially.

Social Media & Wrestling

Jeff Jarrett was our guest this week on The Business of the Business, the official business podcast of SEScoops. Jarrett discussed how social media has been changing the game in the world of wrestling.

“To me, it’s really, really simple. It’s not a talent conversation, although it is a talent conversation. So, I say that with all due respect.

“But at the end of the day, when you look at the world of media/entertainment, just 10 years ago — and I don’t wanna say pre-social media because when we launched TNA there was no YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and all that.

“So, with social media the way it is in our — you know TikTok’s gonna be the most successful social media app and it really wasn’t even around 36 months ago. That’s fascinating to me.”

Jeff Jarrett: There’s Room For Number Four & Five

Jarrett went on to say that because there are more ways than ever to get content out globally, it opens the door for a promotion such as GCW to become something bigger than an independent promotion.

“From a business point of view, not only do I think there’s room for number three, I think there’s room for number four and five.

“I say that in that yes, United States has been, with all due respect to Japan and Mexico, we have been the exporters of content around the world. But you look at India, you look at South America, they are well aware of WWE and AEW.

“Matter of fact, folks in India, they’re still very aware of TNA and Impact and all that. So, when you look at things from a global perspective, 10 years ago you looked at, ‘How are we gonna make that Spike deal go from A to B to C?’

“That’s where the money was at. The money is not just driven by cable television [anymore].”

There was a time when Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and Cody Rhodes led the charge in bringing eyeballs to NJPW in terms of the global audience. With NJPW, the promotion has its own subscription service, which falls into what Jarrett is talking about as far as exposure goes.

More people than ever before are able to see Stardom, a women’s Japanese wrestling promotion thanks to its online streaming platform.

