What’s Next For Killer Kross After WWE Release

After being bound to a WWE contract for almost 2 years, Killer Kross is on his way to becoming a free agent once again. Once his 90 days non-compete clause expires, he will be able to do whatever he wants. It appears that the former NXT star is not only interested in returning to wrestling but he will be dabbling his feet into other forms of entertainment as well.

The former NXT champion was asked what’s next for him during his recent interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet. Replying to it, Kross claimed that being bound to a pre-determined script for so long has made him hungry to create new things:

“I realized that I like to create. I’ve been somewhat aware of this but I like to create things. I like to create music. I like to paint. I love professional wrestling. I love to create stories for people. I love to create stuff like short films.” said Killer Kross, “That’s something I like to do. So, anything within that field is probably gonna be of interest to me.

And how do I say this? Being bound to a script or the ideas of others and then being released from that, has really made me very hungry to create even more.” Kross continued, “So I’m feeling very motivated, very inspired, and very creative to express that. So wherever those opportunities may arise, whether it’s with music or television or movies, definitely going back to wrestling. I’m gonna be there. I’ll be very engaged.”

Killer Kross also talked about his lackluster main roster debut. He explained that the way he was brought up was a big red flag for him and he knew that it was only a matter of time before his release. You can check out his comments here.

