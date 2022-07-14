Killer Kross Says That Wrestling On The Ric Flair’s Last Match PPV Is Surreal

During a recent discussion with SEScoops correspondent Steve Fall for NBC Sports Boston, Killer Kross talked about his feelings and emotions around competing on the pay-per-view centered around Ric Flair’s Last Match.

Ric Flair’s Last Match PPV

Killer Kross will compete against Harry Smith, the British Bulldog’s son, on the Ric Flair’s Last Match card. Ric Flair’s Last Match takes place on Sunday, July 31th at the Nashville Fairgrounds in Nashville, TN. This is just one of the live wrestling shows scheduled for Starrcast V during WWE SummerSlam weekend. However, it is set to headline the whole convention.

As of right now, the card is as follows:

Impact World Championship Match : Josh Alexander (c) vs Jacob Faty

: Josh Alexander (c) vs Jacob Faty Rachael Ellering vs Deonna Purrazzo vs Jordynne Grace

Clark Connors vs Ren Narita

Killer Kross (w/ Scarlett Bordeaux) vs Harry Smith

The Wolves (Davey Richards & Eddie Edwards) vs Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin)

Rey Fenix vs Taurus vs Laredo Kid vs Bandido

The Von Erich (Marshall & Ross) vs The Briscoes

Kross Is Grateful

Killer Kross spoke with SEScoops correspondent Steve Fall for NBC Sports Boston prior to competing on the Ric Flair’s Last Match pay-per-view. Kross spoke about what it’s like to be a part of such a legendary event.

He said:

“It’s pretty crazy man. You know when you’re a kid, you grow up watching these people on TV and to you they’re like the TV people. There’s all these people that you can run into when you’re a little kid at the park or toy store or school or something like that. You never see people in the TV, and then suddenly you grow up and you’re on their last show. You’re not really sure if you’re in the TV or if they’re out of the TV.

So, it’s a really cool, surreal, type of thing. It’s very hard to put into words, but I am very flattered and grateful to be a part of this event. I’m looking forward to putting my best work forward as always.”

Is It Really Ric Flair’s Last Match?

Kross was then asked to speculate if he really believes that this will be Ric Flair’s last match or not.

“Yeah, I mean it’s hard to believe and I don’t know he’s going to have to figure out what that is [an off day], unless he’s known this whole time and he’s working us. I hope he does, I hope he does some sort of podcast or some sort of television series or something because I think that he would still be incredibly entertaining especially as a television figure or something like a reality show. If that’s too invasive for the guy or too labourus or too much work or just not his cup of tea I think him doing a podcast would be awesome just to hear perhaps some of the stories that he’s never told.

There’s no way he could have told all the stories of going up and down the roads with all these guys. So, I would be personally interested in listening to something like that or watching something like that. Something episodic would be cool, something of that nature,” the former two-time NXT Champion said.

If you would like to know how and when to watch this pay-per-view, or any of the other Starrcast V events, you can click here.