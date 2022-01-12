Killer Kross Knew Something Was Not Right From His First Day On The Main Roster

Killer Kross had the most unusual main roster debut for a former NXT champion. Not only did WWE not promote his arrival in advance but he also lost his first match after his official callup. According to the now-former WWE star, this was a big red flag for him and he knew that he was going to be released by the company sooner or later.

The former NXT star recently appeared on Insight with Chris Van Vliet. When asked if he had any idea that he was going to be released, Kross explained that his debut itself was a red flag for him. He knew that it was a sign of bad things to come:

“Yeah, I thought for sure I was getting released. Because I knew that the segments weren’t getting over. It was very obvious to me. A smart enough fan watching, being able to read between the lines, could see what was happening.” said Killer Kross, “I just knew it was gonna be a matter of time.

One of the big things for me and it might not be a big thing in general for other people to see, [was the] snap reaction of being debuted on the main show, without any sort of vignette or any sort of notice.” Kross continued, “It was just sort of out of nowhere. There was no next week he’s gonna be here or nothing. So I thought that was weird. It was intuitively a red flag. I thought that was unusual. And I thought that was a sign of bad things to come.”

In 2020, Killer Kross had the option to sign with either WWE or AEW. During the talk, he also revealed why he preferred to join the Vince McMahon-owned company than the one run by Tony Khan. You can check out his comments on the matter here.

