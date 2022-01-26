Killer Kross On His Relationship With Vince McMahon

A lot of people have criticized how Vince McMahon and company handled Killer Kross on the main roster. Though the former WWE star himself does not have anything bad to say about the boss. The former NXT champion recently appeared on Busted Open Radio where he discussed a number of things.

When asked if he had a relationship with McMahon, he claimed that the chairman always made himself available:

“Not necessarily, but he always made himself available to me, I would be able to knock on his door and go in and talk to him about anything.” said Killer Kross, “But the information that he had given me about what he wanted from me was usually at Gorilla, at the end of the matches.”

The former NXT star explained that the information he needed for his character was given to him by writers. According to him, Mr McMahon told him he was very happy with everything Kross was doing:

“He told me he was very happy with everything that I was doing.” revealed Killer Kross, “And in terms of bringing a character to life, aside from the outfit, I mean, I wasn’t really given much direction,”

The former Impact star later mentioned how he felt his presentation was amputated because his theme song was still sung by Scarlett but she wasn’t at his side. According to him, what went wrong with his character was that the presentation of it didn’t provide a lot of explanation of what was going on.

