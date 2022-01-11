Killer Kross’ Reason For Signing With WWE Over AEW Revealed

Killer Kross has given his reason for picking WWE over AEW.

Towards the end of 2019 going into 2020, Kross became the hottest free agent in pro wrestling. Reports surfaced claiming that WWE, AEW, and NJPW were all interested in signing Kross.

WWE ended up winning the sweepstakes and Kross put pen to paper in early 2020. Given his size and talent, many felt Kross was a shoo-in for a top spot on WWE’s main roster. Before 2021 could come to a close, Kross was out of a job.

Why Killer Kross Choose WWE Over AEW

Chris Van Vliet got a chance to speak with Killer Kross, who had a simple explanation as to why he signed with WWE instead of AEW. It boils down to the childhood dream.

“Well, I feel like there’s a lot of people out there who are gonna relate to this and there’s a lot of people who are not gonna relate to this. But I wanna be honest with you.

“I was honest with you last time. I knew since I was a little kid when I was watching this on TV that I could be there and I could do this and perform at the highest level. I knew that since I was a little kid and little kids think they know everything.

“So, it’s hard for your parents and your family and your friends to really get behind statements and these ideas that you have as a child because they wanna steer you in the right direction. They don’t wanna burst your bubble but as time went on, nobody in my family was ever doing anything like this.

“… It just seemed like such a foreign idea to get involved with that but to me, it wasn’t. I’m telling you, man I felt something here as a kid that told me that I could do it. It was the first thing I ever watched was WWF/WWE and part of me always wanted to be there.”

Kross was released back in November and he’s currently waiting for his 90-day non-compete clause to wrap up. Kross is expected to be a free agent on Feb. 2, so he’ll be free to sign with any promotion that wants to scoop him up.

