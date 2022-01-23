Killer Kross Wants to Be a More “Complete Version” of Himself post-WWE

Former WWE NXT Champion Killer Kross/Karrion Kross recently discussed his plans post-WWE, with him wanting to round out his character and in-ring performance even more.

Speaking on the Wrassle Rap podcast, the former NXT and RAW Superstar revealed “I learned so much in my entire experience with that company, with NXT and the main roster.

“I feel like a more complete version of myself actually going through that entire experience. There were different challenges on the main roster than there were in NXT” Kross continued.

Killer Kross on Post-WWE

“One of them, and this might not translate to a lot of people but this is like, just having your times changed when you’re out there” Kross noted.

“And that happened pretty frequently. Having the confidence to go out there and perform live while the entire world is watching, and change things on the fly when somebody else’s life is completely in your hands. There’s just a lot going on” Kross revealed of his time on the main roster.

It is not yet confirmed where Kross will be appearing next, however, the chances of a return to IMPACT Wrestling is certainly not out of the question.

AEW is another potential option for the former NXT Superstar, but it is not known if All Elite and Tony Khan are interested in bringing him into the company.

h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.