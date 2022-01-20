Killer Kross Says WWE Was ‘Wonderful’ To Him In The Beginning

Killer Kross didn’t exactly think he’d be a quick washout on the WWE main roster after being treated like gold in NXT.

Kross had been booked as an undefeated monster in NXT. He beat the likes of Keith Lee and Finn Balor on the brand and many felt he was destined for stardom on the main roster given his size.

Things didn’t pan out as WWE stripped away the things that made Kross special on NXT. Kross never walked out on Monday Night Raw with his wife, Scarlett Bordeaux, and his entrance was watered down.

With WWE taking things that made Kross special and giving him 90s-esque gladiator attire, the character took a big hit. Eventually, Kross and his wife were released.

Killer Kross Had Seen Better Days

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Killer Kross admitted that he felt WWE understood his worth far better when he was on NXT.

“It’s important to understand that the business of the night is not always exactly about you.

“That’s just the way it is and I thought that I was given basically a piece of business that night [main roster debut] that may have not exactly been about me without getting any more details than the fact that I was going under, and I was okay with that.

“People forget too, they gave me a death run where I killed everybody clean in NXT for over a year. I hadn’t even lost yet. So, to put somebody over for me personally, it’s not a big deal.

“Even on my debut, I was like, ‘You know what? This company’s been wonderful to me. Whatever they want I’ll do it, it’s no problem.’ That’s the place I was coming from.”

In hindsight, it’s easy to see why Kross was given his walking papers. WWE has gutted HHH’s version of NXT in favor of going back to the developmental route.

We’ve seen the likes of William Regal and Samoa Joe get released by WWE. Regal’s release, in particular, was eye-opening given how crucial he was to the NXT brand.

