Malakai Black On His Relationship With Tony Khan

By Anutosh Bajpai
There are wrestlers who like to feel the atmosphere of an arena and build a match or a promo based on how the crowd is reacting. Then there are talents who meticulously plan out every little detail for anything they do well ahead of time. Malakai Black is a star that belongs to the latter category.

The AEW star had an interview with Barstool Rassling. He discussed how every aspect of his character has a deeper meaning and claimed what we saw during his NXT days was a collaboration between him and Triple H. When asked how things have changed since joining AEW, Black detailed how Tony Khan provides freedom to his stars:

“Tony is a ‘do whatever, you want, but run it by me and maybe I’ve got some ideas [guy]’, and he does have good ideas.” said Malakai Black, “Tony and me have sat down on numerous occasions and kind of like, you know, thought about some ideas or like, I’ll tell him something and then he’s like, ‘hey, maybe we should do this.’

Because it’s always good to get perspective on the outside from someone else. Because sometimes you have an idea that in your head is very streamlined and then someone else kind of brings an element [hearing which] you go ‘Oh, that works way better.’ That’s the kind of relationship that I have with Tony.”

