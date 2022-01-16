Malakai Black Talks The History Of Poison Mist In Wrestling

Malakai Black has been using the poison mist frequently since debuting in AEW. He has seemingly blinded PAC, caused Julia Hart to wear an eye patch, and misted several others as well.

During a recent interview with SHAK Wrestling, Black spoke about some of the history the poison mist has in wrestling. When asked to rank the top mists in wrestling, Black stated that The Great Muta should be on the top of that list. Somewhat surprisingly, Black includes Triple H‘s water mist in his rankings.

“Muta’s on top,” Black said. “Any other answer in terms of mists is a fraudulent answer. I’d say Hunter’s, Triple H’s entrance water mist after that because it’s such a characteristic of who he was with this entrance, obviously because of who he is and what he’s done.”

The Vampire Warrior aka Gangrel also made Black’s list. Also surprisingly, Black included Carlito, who used to spit a mist of apple chunks at his opponent.

“I would say Gangrel’s because it was a completely unique standout. And I say last, but like, it’s definitely not least because it’s difficult to fit that in, Carlito was the same as Gangrel because they added so much to what it is they were doing. It complimented their work. So I’d say those are tied, and they’re definitely not tied in a negative sense.”

In addition to the names mentioned above, wrestlers such as Yoshihiro Tajiri, Killer Khan, The Great Kabuki, Rosemary in Impact, and Asuka in WWE have all used the mist previously.

The full interview with Malakai Black is available in the player below:

H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the above transcriptions.