Sunday, January 16, 2022
HomeNews

Mustafa Ali Requests His WWE Release

By Michael Reichlin
Mustafa Ali
Mustafa Ali (Photo: WWE)

Mustafa Ali is requesting his release from WWE. In a message posted to social media on Sunday, Mustafa Ali wrote:

“I have a message that is much bigger than my dreams in pro wrestling. Despite my best efforts, I will not be able to deliver this message while working with WWE.

Therefore, I am requesting my release from WWE.”

Mustafa Ali has been with the company since 2016, when he debuted in the Cruiserweight Classic tournament. He was a mainstay on the 205 Live brand and led the anarchist Retribution faction on the main roster. More recently, he wrestled in a tag team with Mansoor.

Despite being one of the most talented performers on the entire roster, he never won any championships during this 5-year run.

SEScoops will provide an update if and when WWE grants Mustafa Ali’s release.

Related Articles
Michael Reichlin
Michael Reichlin has been following pro wrestling since 1989. He's been covering wrestling news since 1998 and has attended countless wrestling events across the United States.
Previous articleThe Hardy Boyz Appearances Announced
Next articleBritt Baker Comments On WWE Expressing Interest In Her
Latest Wrestling News

Thanks for visiting SEScoops, a leading source for wrestling news since 2004.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Google News.

© Copyright 2021 SEScoops LLC