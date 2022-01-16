Mustafa Ali Requests His WWE Release

Mustafa Ali is requesting his release from WWE. In a message posted to social media on Sunday, Mustafa Ali wrote:

“I have a message that is much bigger than my dreams in pro wrestling. Despite my best efforts, I will not be able to deliver this message while working with WWE.

Therefore, I am requesting my release from WWE.”

i am requesting my release from wwe pic.twitter.com/Q1QP8SA5zV — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) January 16, 2022

Mustafa Ali has been with the company since 2016, when he debuted in the Cruiserweight Classic tournament. He was a mainstay on the 205 Live brand and led the anarchist Retribution faction on the main roster. More recently, he wrestled in a tag team with Mansoor.

Despite being one of the most talented performers on the entire roster, he never won any championships during this 5-year run.

SEScoops will provide an update if and when WWE grants Mustafa Ali’s release.