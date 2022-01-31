News On Future Of Bad Bunny After Royal Rumble Appearance

Bad Bunny made his surprise return at the Royal Rumble PPV and the rap artist once again impressed everyone with his performance on the show.

This surprise appearance made many wonder if we will be seeing more of the music star in coming times and if his Rumble spot will lead to another WrestleMania match.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider recently provided some update on this situation. He revealed that Bunny will not be a part of the Show of Shows this year.

The commentary team mentioned that the Grammy-winning artist has two different tours sold out. He will actually be performing in Miami Florida on April 2 and 3.

Though this doesn’t mean we have seen the last of the Puerto Rican star. Per the report, Bad Bunny ‘is pretty much considered a part of the company’ at this point.

This means that the pop star can drop in at any time and be involved in an angle whenever he likes and when his schedule allows it to happen.

The music star has been a lifelong fan and he is very passionate about the business. He was thrilled to be at Royal Rumble last night.

Speaking of Rumble, it’s said that Bunny had been quietly training the week before the PPV. So his appearance was locked at least a week in advance.