Wednesday, February 2, 2022
HomeNewsWWE News

News On Future Of Bad Bunny After Royal Rumble Appearance

Bad Bunny is considered a part of WWE now

By Anutosh Bajpai
Bad Bunny at Royal Rumble
Bad Bunny at Royal Rumble

Bad Bunny made his surprise return at the Royal Rumble PPV and the rap artist once again impressed everyone with his performance on the show.

This surprise appearance made many wonder if we will be seeing more of the music star in coming times and if his Rumble spot will lead to another WrestleMania match.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider recently provided some update on this situation. He revealed that Bunny will not be a part of the Show of Shows this year.

The commentary team mentioned that the Grammy-winning artist has two different tours sold out. He will actually be performing in Miami Florida on April 2 and 3.

Though this doesn’t mean we have seen the last of the Puerto Rican star. Per the report, Bad Bunny ‘is pretty much considered a part of the company’ at this point.

This means that the pop star can drop in at any time and be involved in an angle whenever he likes and when his schedule allows it to happen.

The music star has been a lifelong fan and he is very passionate about the business. He was thrilled to be at Royal Rumble last night.

Speaking of Rumble, it’s said that Bunny had been quietly training the week before the PPV. So his appearance was locked at least a week in advance.

Bad Bunny Tells LeBron James & Jay-Z: Wrestling is “100% Real”
Related Articles
Anutosh Bajpai
Anutosh is a wrestling enthusiast, entrepreneur, and photographer. He runs the content writing service WriteX and works as a content analyst for SEScoops.
Latest Wrestling News

Thanks for visiting SEScoops, a leading source for wrestling news since 2004.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Google News.

© 2022 SEScoops LLC