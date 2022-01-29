News On WWE Using Outside Talents

WWE usually keeps their doors closed when it comes to allowing outside talents to make appearances for the company. Though it appears things may change in future.

The January 21 edition of SmackDown saw not only Eric Bischoff but Jeff Jerrett also making a surprise appearance during the show.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer recently talked about this. He noted that we can expect more such WWE cameos in future because Fox likes these surprises.

According to Meltzer, “the idea is to try and create buzz with the idea of who unannounced may show up on television each week.”

The WWE officials are also discussing the idea of signing outside stars to short-term contracts. Such wrestlers could be used to work with younger talents.

Former NXT champion Samoa Joe was originally signed to a similar deal in 2015. He was then offered a long-term contract after becoming a top merchandise seller.

Joe ended up having a seven-year-long run with the promotion before being let go earlier this month. He was once released on April 15 last year but was brought back by Triple H before his non-compete clause expired.

There is no word on if any specific names are being considered for such roles. It’s still interesting to know that WWE is looking to open the forbidden door some more in the upcoming times.