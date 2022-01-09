Paige Reacts to Trending After WWE Royal Rumble Announcements

Former WWE Superstar Paige was trending on social media this weekend after WWE announced several legendary women are returning for the Royal Rumble.

The upcoming Women’s Royal Rumble will feature the Bella Twins, Lita, Kelly Kelly, Summer Rae and even Impact Knockouts champion Mickie James.

In response to seeing herself trending after WWE’s Royal Rumble announcements, Paige tweeted, “I tell ya what though, it does feel f*cking awesome to see so many people even after 4 years, miss me wrestling.”

Some of the industry’s top names replied to Paige’s tweet, including Natalya, Booker T, Alexa Bliss and AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker.

Paige’s Future

Paige has been active on social media as of late. She has expressed gratitude and support to many of the people released by WWE, including William Regal, “Road Dogg” BG James and Nia Jax.

Paige retired 4 years ago due to the condition of her neck, but fans remain hopeful she will grace the ring again.

She hopes to wrestle again, despite the injuries that cut her career short. Her WWE contract runs through June 2022.

I’m not done yet. ?? — SARAYA (@RealPaigeWWE) August 29, 2021

With her in-ring career on hold, Paige maintains a popular Twitch channel, where she streams herself playing video games.

You can check out Paige’s official Twitch channel at @SarayaOfficial.