Natalya Reveals Talks with Paige About WWE Return: ‘We Have Unfinished Business’

WWE veteran Natalya Neidhart has revealed she’s been in communication with former WWE Divas Champion Paige about training together at her private facility, potentially setting the stage for Paige’s return to the company.

In a recent interview, Natalya confirmed she’s discussed bringing Paige to train at “the dungeon,” her invitation-only wrestling facility that continues her family’s storied wrestling legacy.

Natalya Confirms Discussions with Paige

“I have been talking to Paige about coming to train with me at the dungeon. And so, I’m really excited about her coming down,” Natalya revealed. “I would love to see Paige come back and train with me. And then of course, you know, I would love to work with Paige again in WWE one day. We have a lot of unfinished business.”

The third-generation wrestler explained that her training facility, an extension of her grandfather Stu Hart’s original “Dungeon” in Calgary, has already welcomed other former WWE stars looking to sharpen their skills.

Private Training Similar to Nikki Bella’s Recent Work

“Nikki Bella has been coming and privately training with me and TJ [Kidd] for the last few months now,” Natalya shared. “I just saw her a few weeks ago and she was in my ring for 4 hours training.”

Natalya suggested that similar opportunities await Paige, whose WWE career was cut short by neck injuries in 2018 before departing the company in 2022.

“We’ve had Nikki down training and then I would love to have Paige down. She wants to come down. So, we’ll see what happens,” Natalya added, seemingly confirming Paige’s interest in the opportunity.

While this doesn’t guarantee Paige’s WWE return, it represents a significant step toward a potential comeback, especially with Natalya’s “unfinished business” comment suggesting storyline possibilities should Paige make her way back to WWE rings.