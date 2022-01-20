Randy Orton Has Started Feeling The Effects Of Using RKO For Decades

Randy Orton continues to be one of the most exciting wrestling superstars even after being in the business for over 20 years and his finishing maneuver has played an important part in it.

The unpredictable nature of RKO makes it one of the most unique and deathly finishing maneuvers of the industry. The Viper has hit it countless times on opponents of all sizes over the decades.

Though during his most recent interview with Fox 2 Now, Orton admitted that he is starting to feel the effect of landing on his back night over night for the move:

“I kind of wish I could go back in time and create a finishing move that didn’t entail me jumping up as high as I can and landing on my back. After doing that a couple of thousand times over the last few decades, I’m starting to feel it,” – Randy Orton

Apart from this, Randy Orton also discussed the history of his family in the wrestling business and his children possibly continuing the legacy in the future.

The former world champion hasn’t officially been announced for Royal Rumble yet, but he is most likely to compete in the 30 men battle royal at the upcoming PPV event on January 30.