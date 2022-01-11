Report: WWE Doesn’t Want To Use A Lot Of NXT Talent In Women’s Royal Rumble Match

WWE has already announced several competitors for the Women’s Royal Rumble match including current and past stars. However, fans shouldn’t expect to see a lot of NXT talent used in the match.

The reason the promotion announced several legends for the bout in advance was a way to boost ticket sales. The company is also working on other surprises, but plan to limit how many people they use from NXT if at all.

Bryan Alvarez discussed this year’s match on Wrestling Observer Live. He was told that the company does not want to use many names from NXT this year. He did note that plans change all the time in WWE, but there are only a few spots left in the match.

The following women have been announced for the match: Nikki A.S.H., Rhea Ripley, Tamina, Dana Brooke, Zelina Vega, Carmella, Aliyah, Natalya, Naomi, Shotzi Blackheart, Shayna Baszler, Charlotte Flair, Mickie James, Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Lita, Michelle McCool, Kelly Kelly, and Summer Rae.

Rae confirmed over the weekend that she was under the impression the legends would be a surprise. Fightful reported today that on Friday, WWE had the names list on the SmackDown script.