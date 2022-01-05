Longtime WWE Employees Road Dogg & William Regal Released

Just days into the new year, WWE has released several people from NXT including producers, writers, and office staff

Road Dogg has found himself on the list of WWE’s latest wave of cuts.

Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live first revealed that a string of NXT office releases was expected today (Jan. 5). Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful has followed up on this report, confirming that NXT personnel cuts have indeed been made.

The first name publicly released is Road Dogg.

PWInsider now reports that in addition to Road Dogg’s release being made official, William Regal is now gone from WWE.

Senior VP of Consumer Products, Sarah Cummins, has also been let go by WWE. PWInsider reported the news.

Scott Armstrong has been let go, as have Performance Center coach Ace Steel and writer Ryan Katz. Senior VP of Creative Dave Kapoor is also gone. Writer George Carroll and coach Allison Danger have been handed pink slips as well.

In addition to office releases, some talents have also found themselves out of work. Timothy Thatcher, Danny Burch, and Hideki Suzuki are all out.

WWE issued the following statement to Fightful.

“With the continued evolution of NXT 2.0, we’ve decided to part ways with some of the staff based in our Performance Center. We thank them for their many contributions throughout the years and wish them the best.”

WWE has seen its share of releases on both the office and talent side. The cuts truly revved up following the COVID-19 pandemic.

There was a time when WWE was itching to sign talent to big contracts in response to the growth of AEW. Soon, WWE began putting more emphasis on tightening its budget and many have speculated this is due to wanting to look presentable in case a sale offer is on the table.

As far as this latest round of NXT office cuts is concerned, this is likely due to Triple H losing control of his original vision for NXT. The brand has gotten away from indie talent and has gone back to being more of a developmental hub.

SEScoops will update you on any more cuts that surface.