Royal Rumble Surprise Entrants: Rumor Roundup (Spoilers)

WWE is bringing in several former stars and legends for this Saturday’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view event.

WWE decided to go against what they typically do regarding surprise entrants for the event as they have already announced Mickie James, Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Michelle McCool, Kelly Kelly, Summer Rae, and Lita in advance for the women’s Royal Rumble match in advance.

However, WWE will still have surprises in store for fans. Those expected to be in the women’s bout include Aksana, Melina, and Asuka. It reported earlier in the week that Kairi Sane’s name has been tossed around as a possible entrant in the women’s bout despite her contract slated to expire next month.

As previously reported, WWE has pushed for Ronda Rousey to make an in-ring return at the Royal Rumble and be in the bout and belief is she will wrestle in the women’s bout.

Bad Bunny is expected to work the men’s bout. Wrestlers who have been spotted in town already include Kaitlyn, Kurt Angle, The Undertaker, JBL, and Jerry Lawler.

Bron Breakker and Gunther (formerly known as WALTER) are being flown into St. Louis. These names have yet to be confirmed for the men’s match.

WrestlingNews.co reports that a source in WWE stated Paige is medically cleared and she will be one of the surprise entrants in the Women’s Royal Rumble match.

The former WWE Divas Champion had to retire from in-ring action due to a neck injury she suffered at a house show in late 2017. It’s unclear whether this is a one-off or if she will be back full-time wrestling. Her contract is slated to expire in June.

The report added that there’s another person who was spotted in St. Louis and is being kept hidden from everyone.