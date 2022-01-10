Ruby Soho Comments On Moving In With Sarah Logan

Ruby Soho revealed in a recent interview that she is currently living with her former Riott Squad teammate, Sarah Logan. Soho is godparent to Logan’s child along with Viking Raider Erik. In a recent interview with the New York Post, Soho noted that she moved onto Logan’s farm in Ohio almost a year ago.

“I tell a lot of people often I want you to picture that exact opposite of the lifestyle that you think I would live and that’s the lifestyle that I live,” Soho said. “It was a pretty easy decision. I moved here in I believe February, probably closer to March of last year. I am godmother to Sarah’s son, Cash, and she asked me to be as much as part of his life as possible.”

Logan gave birth to her first child last February. She was in labor for 44 hours. The child is named Raymond Cash Rowe.

“I love that little boy to death and she is one of my best friends, so it was an easy choice and I was able to find this farm in the middle of nowhere and I was able to get horses and I have a place for my dogs to run around,” Soho continued.

Soho made it all the way to the finals of the TBS title tournament. She lost to Jade Cargill in the finals on AEW Dynamite last week. Soho and Logan were members of the Riott Squad together in WWE beginning on November 2nd, 2017. Logan was released from WWE in the summer of 2020. Soho was released by WWE in June of last year.