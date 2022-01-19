Wednesday, January 19, 2022
Scotty 2 Hotty Says Vince McMahon Told Coaches To Cut Their Hair & “Look Younger”

Scotty 2 Hotty was recently a guest on Talk is Jericho and spoke about Vince McMahon changing the culture backstage in NXT. According to Scotty, when Vince McMahon took over backstage in NXT, the coaches were requested to get hair cuts, dye their facial hair, and just generally look younger.

“Hunter went away and the other guys started to come in. It was, ‘Ok, we gotta get back to business casual again.’ The next week it was, ‘Vince wants the coaches looking younger, so we need you guys to start dyeing your beards and cutting your hair,’” Scotty said. “I literally lost sleep over it. I’ve had every kind of facial hair, dye, goatee, the beard, spiked up hair, bald head. It’s not about that. It’s like, if they’re going to have us jump through hoops like monkeys just to see if they’ll do it, so if you do that, what’s next?”

The 48-year-old Scotty 2 Hotty had been working at the Performance Center as a coach since 2016. He had a 10-year in-ring career with the company from 1997 until being released in 2007. During that time, Scotty won the tag titles twice, once with Brian Christopher and once with Rikishi. He also held the WWF Light Heavyweight Championship once.

Chris Stephens
Chris Stephens is a freelance writer covering pro-wrestling and mixed martial arts.
