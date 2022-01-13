Tammy Sytch (AKA Sunny) Arrested For Weapons Possession and Terroristic Threats

WWE Hall-of-Famer Sunny (aka Tammy Sytch) has been arrested again. This time the charges are weapons possession and issuing terroristic threats. The arrest occurred this morning in New Jersey and Sytch is once again in Monmouth County Correctional Institution. She has previously been housed in the detention center for 1-year from June of 2020 to June of 2021 on DUI charges.

Sytch has been charged with 2 counts of possessing an illegal weapon. According to a report from TMZ, the weapon does not appear to be a firearm. Sytch was also charged with one count of issuing a terroristic threat.

New Jersey law refers to a third degree terroristic threat as follows: “A person is guilty of a crime of the third degree if he threatens to commit any crime of violence with the purpose to terrorize another or to cause evacuation of a building, place of assembly, or facility of public transportation, or otherwise to cause serious public inconvenience, or in reckless disregard of the risk of causing such terror or inconvenience.”

It’s not clear at this time what Sytch threatened to do.

For the weapons charge she faces up to 3.5 years in prison. The terroristic threats charge is of a lower degree and therefor only carries a maximum of 1-year in jail.

