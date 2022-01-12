The Bella Twins Open Up About Upcoming Royal Rumble Return

WWE recently confirmed a number of big entrances for the upcoming Women’s Royal Rumble match and among them were none other than The Bella Twins.

The twins had been talking about a potential return for a while. On the latest episode of their The Bellas Podcast, the sisters opened up about WWE finally confirming their comeback for the upcoming battle royal.

The sisters first discussed how their return was announced in advance instead of being kept a secret. Brie mentioned that it makes sense business-wise and then suggested that there could still be some surprise appearances:

“My guess is, there will still be surprises, but I have no idea. Is it a comeback? The greatest thing about WWE and big pay-per-views like the Royal Rumble is you can come back for one great night and have fun.”

When Nikki Bella Got Cleared

Nikki Bella

Nikki Bella had been very open about her health issues prior to this announcement. During the episode, she revealed that she was cleared over the holidays:

“I officially got cleared. I think everyone remembers from Total Bellas, when we had the first women’s Royal Rumble, there were a lot of rules on me. Those are the same.

When we were in Phoenix, I went in and saw my surgeon. They scanned me, I did MRI, scans on my brain, my neck, everything you can think of, they did.”

Apart from the Bella Twins, WWE has confirmed entries such as Summer Rae, Kelly Kelly, Lita, Michelle McCool, and the Impact Knockouts champion Mickie James for the upcoming event.

Thanks to Fightful for the transcribed quotes