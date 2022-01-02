The Dudley Boyz React To The Usos Using The 3-D

Last night on WWE‘s Day 1 PPV from Atlanta, the Usos defeated the New Day after using a 3-D. The move was previously used by Bubba Ray and D-Von Dudley. The Usos are referring to the move as the “1 and Done” or “1D”.

Bully Ray posted the following to social media:

To which the Usos responded with:

D-Von Dudley works as a producer in WWE. While he didn’t respond to Bully Ray’s Tweet, he did offer up his own praise for the Usos.

“Fantastic match between the Usos and the new day!!! Great way to end the match with a 3-D fantastic job boys …. Oh testify!!!!!” He wrote.

The Dudley Boyz were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2018. They are former 9x WWE tag team champions, 1x WCW tag team champions (while in WWE), 1x NWA tag team champions (in TNA), 2x TNA tag team champions, and 8x ECW tag team champions.

The Usos are 7x WWE tag team champions. They also won the Slammy award in 2014 and 2015 for tag-team of the year. In 2017, they also won the Smackdown tag team champions vs RAW tag team champions match at Survivor Series against Cesaro and Sheamus.