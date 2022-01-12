AEW Extends Tony Schiavone’s Contract To 2024

AEW has extended Tony Schiavone‘s contract. The promotion picked up an option to extend the deal by 2-years after it was originally set to expire this year. He is now under contract with the promotion until mid-2024. Schiavone originally signed with the company in August of 2019. He revealed the news on a recent episode of his “What Happened When” podcast.

In addition to providing commentary on AEW broadcasts, Schiavone also co-hosts the AEW Unrestricted podcast with Aubrey Edwards. Schiavone also frequently hosts “Road to” and “Control Center” videos on AEW’s YouTube channel.

Someone else who is likely happy that Schiavone is committed to AEW for the next 3.5 years is AEW Women’s World Champion, Britt Baker. Baker recently appear on the “In The Kliq” podcast and spoke about how important Schiavone has been to her success.

“I will never be able to thank him for how much he’s helped me in all aspects of my life. He’s one of my best friends,” Baker said of Schiavone.

“Anytime there’s anything going on, good, bad, you know, he’s one of the first I call, first I talk to when I’m excited or to vent about [something] but just how he helped me, especially early on with those promos.”