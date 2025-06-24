Tony Schiavone Travels Cross Country To Give Rescue Dog A Home

Tony Schiavone loves his dogs, and he isn’t afraid to go the extra mile (or several miles) to adopt a rescue. KIRO-TV, an outlet based in Seattle, Washington, recently shared a story of Schiavone flying cross-country to give a rescue dog a ‘forever home.’

Schiavone’s journey began when Saraya brought a Chihuahua-beagle mix to a show, instantly catching Schiavone’s eye. The British wrestler, who has since left AEW, shared that the dog came from Motley Zoo, an animal rescue shelter based in Washington state. When AEW next held a show in Seattle, Schiavone reached out, hoping to adopt the same type of dog. By the time he made contact though, the particular dog that had captured his interest had already been adopted.

Undeterred, Schiavone and his wife waited for the right time and adopted a beagle from a rescue shelter in Atlanta, Georgia. When Schiavone later got word from Motley Zoo that a similar dog was available, he used frequent flyer miles to travel to Seattle, caught an Uber, and adopted a new furry companion named Dobby.

Schiavone’s dedication to adopting Dobby is a testament to his compassion and the powerful bond that can form between humans and rescue animals—even before they’ve met.