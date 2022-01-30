Update on Bobby Lashley’s WrestleMania 38 Booking Plans

WWE RAW Superstar Bobby Lashley defeated Brock Lesnar to win back the WWE Championship at this weekend’s Royal Rumble event.

Lashley won the match when Roman Reigns interfered and re-aligned himself with Paul Heyman, setting up a showdown between the Head of The Table and the Beast Incarnate at WrestleMania 38.

The Men’s Royal Rumble match would headline the night, and Lesnar would take the win in the 30-man contest.

With all of that happening, it leaves Lashley and his WWE Championship in a bit of a void ahead of the WrestleMania event in Dallas, Texas.

Bobby Lashley WrestleMania 38

WrestleVotes recently revealed that WWE still do not know what the situation is regarding the WWE title and who Lashley will be facing at ‘Mania.

They tweeted: “Lesnar had to be the winner here. I’m told they legitimately have no idea what the WWE Title match at Mania is going to be at this point. Avoid the old pigeon hole.”

We’ll hopefully get more of an indication of who Lashley will face at WrestleMania in the coming weeks, with his opponent possibly set to be decided at the Elimination Chamber event in Saudi Arabia.