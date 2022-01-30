William Regal Endorses 2 Must-Hire Former WWE Stars

William Regal has helped recruit many of the current WWE stars and the wrestling veteran knows what is needed in a talent to become a champion.

The former NXT general manager recently took time to endorse two such former WWE stars who he believes independent promoters should book for their shows.

Regal named the former NXT UK women’s champion Toni Storm and former Mae Young classic competitor Tegan Nox as wrestlers who deserve opportunities.

Toni Storm & Tegan & Nox

Regal wrote, “As well as booking Toni Storm you should be booking Stephanie Newel (Tegan Knox). Stephanie is a top class Pro and lovely lady. If you’re a promoter you’d be mad not to.”

Capt. Shawn Dean, who books talent for AEW, took notice of Regal’s advice.

Toni …Stephanie hit me up pic.twitter.com/Ll71E10TQo — Capt. Shawn Dean (@ShawnDean773) January 30, 2022

Tegan Nox joined WWE in 2017 and took part in the 2018 edition of the Mae Young Classic tournament. She was called up to the main roster in July last year but Nox was subsequently released from her contract in November.

Toni Storm on the other hand asked for her WWE release in December. The former NXT UK star has so far been silent about her departure from the promotion.

William Regal had been with WWE since 2000 in his latest run. After retiring from in-ring action, Regal started working as a talent scout and on-screen general manager for NXT. He was released earlier this month.