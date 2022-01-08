William Regal Issues Statement On His WWE Release

William Regal has made his first comments regarding the decision made earlier this week by WWE management to release him alongside several other talent and staff that had been working at the Performance Center.

The former NXT General Manager issued the following statement on his Twitter account Friday night:

“Thank you to @WWE for a wonderful 21 year run. You gave a lad who was happy and in wonderland wrestling on a carnival have a charmed life for 21 years. No complaints and please no one waste time replying as I won’t have a bad work said against the company.

I will add that @WWE saved my life in 1999 when they didn’t need to, kept my family fed and took me all around the world. You have my gratitude forever. You allowed me to live a charmed life.”

During his in-ring run with the company in 2000, he was a two-time Intercontinental Champion, a five-time Hardcore Champion, a four-time European Champion, a four-time World Tag Team Champion, and the 2008 King of the Ring winner.

In July 2014, Regal was given the on-screen role of the General Manager of NXT, which lasted through 2021 In addition to his on-screen work, Regal worked behind the scenes in NXT and as an independent scene scout.