William Regal’s WWE Release Is Proof The Old NXT Is Truly Dead

If you needed further proof that the NXT of old is dead, look no further than William Regal’s WWE release.

Regal appeared to be a WWE lifer. When Regal first made his way to WWE, WCW was still in business. He had a brief stint with the company in 1998 before being released the following year and making his way back to WCW.

Regal would end up returning to WWE in 2000 and he’d end up sticking with the company for two decades. In more recent years, he was Triple H‘s right-hand man in NXT.

It made sense. After all, Regal and Triple H have been friends since their WCW days in the early to mid-90s. Besides their friendship, Regal is one of the most respected people in the wrestling business and he’s been looked at as a mentor.

William Regal Gone, NXT Of Old Dead

William Regal has received warm responses from fans and those in the industry. PWInsider reported that Regal is among the names who have been released by WWE as part of NXT cutbacks.

There are also people who feel this is the final dagger in the old NXT.

We want to make @WWENXT better so we…fired @RealKingRegal?!

That’s it.

Pack it in.

Last one leaving please shut the lights.#Kayfabe — WWE Creative Humor (@WWECreative_ish) January 5, 2022

For what it’s worth, every single NXT talent I’ve ever spoken to (literally every one) has told me William Regal helped them in some way. Prompted and unprompted.



Just massively valuable whenever he is. #WWE #WWENXT — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) January 5, 2022

If it wasn't for William Regal a lot of your favorite guys wouldn't be on television. He got so many of us "indie guys" an opportunity. He will never take credit for that, but he deserves his flowers for helping and molding this generation of wrestlers. #ThankYouRegal pic.twitter.com/ib8GFIHHzE — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) January 5, 2022

William regal is invaluable when it comes to knowledge in professional wrestling.



The key words I keep thinking about are "professional wrestling". — JONAH (@JONAHISHERE) January 5, 2022

The complete dismantling of the infrastructure Triple H was building for the future of WWE is pretty shocking to see. I know it’s been easy to go “lol Triple H” but this is such a stark change in direction. — Garrett Kidney (@garrettkidney) January 5, 2022

On camera, Regal had served as the General Manager of NXT. There was an angle where Regal teased giving up his position and handing it to Samoa Joe. In storyline, Joe refused to take the position but served as an enforcer before returning to active competition.

While Regal is a big name who no longer works for WWE, he isn’t the only one. Road Dogg has also been handed his walking papers along with others.