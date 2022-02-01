WWE RAW Results (1/31): Ronda Rousey Returns, Matches Set For Elimination Chamber

WWE RAW aired live from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, OH. Ronda Rousey celebrated her Royal Rumble victory and Brock Lesnar picked his WrestleMania 38 opponent after winning the men’s Royal Rumble match. There were three Elimination Chamber Qualifier matches tonight on RAW.

RAW Results

Rhea Ripley def. Nikki A.S.H. The Miz def. Dominik Mysterio Austin Theory def. Kevin Owens to qualify for the WWE Championship Elimination Chamber match Angelo Dawkins def. Dolph Ziggler Riddle def. Otis to qualify for the WWE Championship Elimination Chamber match Bianca Belair def. Carmella AJ Styles def. Rey Mysterio to qualify for the WWE Championship Elimination Chamber match

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Brock Lesnar Will Face Roman Reigns At WrestleMania & Will Be In The Elimination Chamber Match

Adam Pearce kicked off the show and announced that we are on the Road to WrestleMania. Pearce noted that Lashley will defend the WWE Championship inside the Elimination Chamber next month. WWE Champion Lashley interrupted and came to the ring with MVP.

Lashley claimed that he was a better mixed martial artist than Brock and a better WWE Champion. Bobby boasted about pinning Lesnar but left out the interference from Roman Reigns. Brock Lesnar then interrupted in his wrestling gear and strutted to the ring while laughing.

Brock grabbed a microphone and told MVP he will stick the cane right up his ass if he doesn’t shut up. Lesnar wondered what the pride in winning the title was for Lashley when he only won because of Reigns & Heyman. Brock told Lashley that he isn’t mad at him and it is all good. Lesnar added that it was a good contest and gave Lashley kudos. Brock spoke in 3rd person and said he now gets to choose his opponent at WrestleMania because he won the rumble.

Lesnar announced that he is going to face Roman Reigns but it is going to be title versus title and challenged Lashley to a WWE Championship match tonight. MVP tried to talk Lashley out of it as Lesnar taunted him. Lesnar called Lashley a chicken shit and Lashley stared at Brock but still left the ring. Brock continued to shout at him and call him a chicken shit again. Adam Pearce announced that Lesnar will be in the WWE Championship Elimination Chamber match.

WOW. @BrockLesnar won't get his rematch for the #WWETitle tonight, but he WILL be one of 5?? Superstars challenging @fightbobby for the gold inside the Elimination Chamber on Feb. 19! #WWERaw #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/1PJF7DBJHl — WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2022

Rhea Ripley def. Nikki A.S.H.

Rhea Ripley faced Nikki A. S.H. in the first match of the night. Nikki charged but Rhea showed off her power and launched Nikki across the ring. Ripley held Nikki up for a bit before planting her with a Suplex. Nikki rolled out of the ring to regroup and held her lower back in pain. Ripley chased Nikki out of the ring and she ran back inside. Nikki trapped Rhea in the ring apron and stomped her down as RAW went to a break.

Ripley battled back when RAW returned and leveled Nikki with a Clothesline. Rhea followed it up with a Dropkick and went for a Splash in the corner but Nikki got out of the way. Ripley crashed into the turnbuckle but shrugged it off and hit a Northern Lights Suplex for a near fall.

Rhea perched Nikki up on the top turnbuckle but Nikki caught her with a punch. Nikki followed it up with a Tornado DDT and went for the cover but Rhea kicked out at two. Rhea took back control and quickly put Nikki away with the Riptide for the pinfall victory.

Alexa Bliss’ Journey Back To RAW Continued

Alexa Bliss had another therapy session this week. Bliss said Lilly loved watching scary movies and we always had so much fun. The therapist gave Alexa a Lilly replica doll and told Alexa that this shouldn’t mean anything to her.

Another therapy segment aired in the third hour of the show. The therapist told Bliss that this was a replica Lilly doll bought on WWE Shop. Alexa held the doll and started getting emotional.

The Miz Outsmarted The Mysterios

The Miz faced Dominik Mysterio tonight. Rey Mysterio accompanied Dominik to the ring for the match. Miz taunted Dominik and didn’t take him seriously. Dominik responded by knocking Miz on his ass with a punch to the face. Miz went for a Clothesline but Dominik countered and sent him to the ropes.

Dominik went for the 619 but Miz rolled out of the ring. Miz shoved Rey to the floor and hit Dominik with a knee to the face. Miz pretended that Rey tripped him up and the referee kicked him out from ringside. Dominik was distracted and Miz capitalized with the Skull Crushing Finale for the pinfall victory.

Seth Rollins & Austin Theory Will Be In The Elimination Chamber Match

Kevin Owens came to the ring for an episode of the KO Show. Owens said we are on the road for the most “stupendous two nights of WrestleMania”. Kevin vowed to beat the “protected, wannabe superstar Austin Theory” tonight and qualify for the Elimination Chamber. Owens introduced Seth Rollins as his guest.

Rollins complimented Cincinnati and a “who dey!” chant broke out for the Super Bowl bound Bengals. Owens rolled footage of Roman Reigns getting himself disqualified and beating Rollins down at Royal Rumble. Kevin told Seth that he was “the Universal Champion of his heart” and Rollins thanked him. Seth turned his attention to Bobby Lashley and said he will be in the Elimination Chamber match.

"One of the men who @fightbobby will be defending the #WWETitle against inside the Elimination Chamber … SETH FREAKIN' ROLLINS! Due to my impressive performance."@WWERollins#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/COqXYQPhLZ — WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2022

Owens and Theory competed in an Elimination Chamber Qualifier match. Kevin Owens dominated the match early and lit up Theory’s chest with some chops. Theory battled back with a beautiful Dropkick and went for the cover but Owens kicked out at two. Owens set Theory up for a Cannonball but he rolled out of the ring. Owens chased after him and launched Austin into the barricade. Owens then hit the Cannonball and brought Theory into the ring.

Austin rolled back outside and regrouped against the barricade. Owens followed him again but Theory caught him with a boot to the face. Theory smashed Owens’ head into the steel steps and Owens screamed in agony as RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, Owens hit an Enziguri and followed it up with a DDT. Owens climbed to the top turnbuckle but Theory hit him with a forearm to the face. Owens hit a headbutt and went for a springboard Moonsault but Theory got out of the way. Austin connected with an awesome standing Blockbuster for a near fall.

Owens battled back with a Superkick and then a Swanton off the top rope for a near fall. Both superstars battled on the turnbuckle once again. Theory went for a Superplex but Owens countered into one of his own. Owens went for the cover but Austin Theory got his boot on the bottom rope at two.

Owens brought Austin out of the ring and went for a Powerbomb. Austin escaped into the ring and booted Owens in the face while he was in the ropes. Theory followed it up with the ATL for the pinfall victory. Austin Theory has qualified for the Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship and took a selfie to celebrate.

Angelo Dawkins def. Dolph Ziggler

Angelo Dawkins faced Dolph Ziggler tonight. Ziggler connected with a Superkick to start off the action and went for the cover but Dawkins kicked out. Angelo connected with a Clothesline and followed it up with a Splash. Ziggler connected with a DDT for a two count. Dawkins ducked under a Superkick and connected with Drill Bit for the pinfall victory.

Bianca Belair def. Carmella

Carmella faced Bianca Belair this week on RAW. Carmella rolled out of the ring right away to put on her mask. Bianca chased Carmella around the outside of the ring. Carmella stomped on Belair on the ring apron and beat her down for a bit. Carmella applied a Headlock in the middle of the ring but Bianca battled to her feet.

Bianca broke free and went for a Body Slam but Carmella escaped and slammed Belair to the mat before going back to the Headlock. Belair escaped again and connected with a Suplex. Bianca followed it up with the KOD for the pinfall victory.

Riddle Qualified For The Elimination Chamber Match

Riddle and Chad Gable had a scooter race tonight. Before the race, Riddle and Gable argued and Chad said it was a joke that a scooter race has been included in this competition. They then had a 50 lap race throughout the evening. Otis knocked Riddle over at the finish line and Gable won the race.

The first competitors to complete 50 laps of the arena and cross the finish line at ringside wins!@SuperKingofBros vs. @WWEGable … let's goooooo!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/J3UyRkKFF5 — WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2022

Otis battled Riddle following the scooter race. Adam Pearce announced that it will be an Elimination Chamber Qualifier. Otis sent Riddle to the corner and hit him with a flurry of punches. Otis followed it up with a Splash for a near fall. Otis beat Riddle down some more and knocked him out of the ring. Riddle got back in the ring but Otis hit him with a shoulder tackle and Riddle flew across the ring. Otis connected with a Body Slam and an Elbow Drop. Riddle battled back and unloaded some forearm strikes to the face.

Otis shrugged them off and dropped Riddle with a Clothesline. Riddle got in some kicks but Otis sent him across the ring with a Fallaway Slam. Riddle ducked under a Clothesline and connected with the Ripcord Knee. Riddle hit another knee strike and made his way to the top turnbuckle. Riddle hit a Floating Bro that landed on Otis’ knee and geared up for an RKO. Otis blocked it but Riddle hit another Floating Bro on Otis for the pinfall victory. Riddle has qualified for the WWE Championship Elimination Chamber match.

The third competition will be a Quiz Bowl next week when RAW airs on SyFy Network.

AJ Styles Qualified For The Elimination Chamber Match

AJ Styles battled Rey Mysterio in an Elimination Chamber Qualifier match. The winner will join Lashley, Lesnar, Seth Rollins, Austin Theory, and Riddle in the WWE Championship Elimination Chamber match. Styles and Rey locked up to start off the action. Rey rolled up Styles for a near fall and AJ applied a Headlock.

Rey escaped but Styles hit him with a shoulder tackle. Rey responded with a Hurricanrana that sent AJ to the corner. Mysterio hit another Hurricanrana off the middle turnbuckle but Styles responded with a Backbreaker. AJ went to throw Mysterio out of the ring but Mysterio landed on his stomach on the ring and on his feet on the floor. Styles couldn’t believe it and chased after him. Mysterio set AJ up for the sliding Splash but Styles got his knees up. AJ’s momentum was short-lived and Mysterio sent Styles into the barricade as RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, Styles was back in control and had Mysterio in a Headlock in the center of the ring. Mysterio escaped and connected with a Tornado DDT that sent both superstars to the mat. Rey hit another Hurricanrana and followed it up with a springboard Splash for a two count. Rey went for a Dropkick but AJ held onto the ropes and Mysterio crashed to the canvas. AJ quickly hit a Michinoku Driver and went for the cover but Mysterio kicked out.

Rey went for the 619 but Styles dodged it. Mysterio ducked the Phenomenal Forearm and connected with a kick to AJ’s face. Rey took a bit to go for the cover and Styles kicked out at two. Mysterio perched AJ up on the top turnbuckle and went for a Hurricanrana but AJ blocked it. AJ went for a Styles Clash off the top rope but Mysterio escaped. Rey hit the 619 and made his way back up to the top turnbuckle. Rey went for a Splash but AJ got out of the way. Mysterio still rolled up Styles but AJ kicked out at two and leveled Rey with a Pele Kick.

Mysterio countered a Powerbomb into a Senton and went back up to the top rope. Rey went for another Senton but AJ rolled through and connected with the Styles Clash for the pinfall victory. AJ Styles has qualified for the WWE Championship Elimination Chamber match on Saturday, February 19th.

What a STACKED Elimination Chamber Match! #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/i7nDHDWgni — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 1, 2022

Ronda Rousey Will Pick WrestleMania Opponent On SmackDown, Lita Will Face Becky Lynch At Elimination Chamber

Ronda Rousey made her way to the ring in the final segment of the show and got a great reaction from the crowd. Rousey took a look at the WrestleMania sign and wondered if she should face Charlotte or “Rebecca”. Ronda said the biggest fight with any woman is always with her and that Rebecca is on her undercard.

RAW women’s Champion Becky Lynch said it was funny that Ronda said that she is on her undercard when she is only one that has been able to beat Rousey. Lynch joked that she wouldn’t blame Ronda for starting with an appetizer like Charlotte Flair in her first WrestleMania back. Lynch said she wanted to know who she is going to beat next and wanted an answer from Rousey. Ronda took Becky down and didn’t apply an Armbar, instead told Becky that she will get her answer this Friday on SmackDown.

Lynch got back on the microphone and started claiming Rousey was running away. Lita showed up and joked about how rude Ronda Rousey was before getting in the ring with Big Time Becks. Lita told Becky that she knew right when she met her that she would be right here in the main event. Lynch joked that she might have gotten in trouble a time or two for wearing her thong outside her pants like Lita and that she idolized her growing up. Lita then challenged Becky to a match at Elimination Chamber and Lynch declined.

Lita noted that Becky claims to never backdown from a challenge and Lynch started to make excuses as the crowd booed. Lita told Becky to just say she is scared and Becky accepted the challenge out of anger. Lita exited the ring as Becky was distraught that she just accepted a match with Lita.