WWE Royal Rumble Betting Odds

The betting odds for the matches featured on the WWE Royal Rumble card have been released ahead of the show taking place in St Louis, Missouri from The Dome at America’s Center this Saturday.

There are no titles expected to change hands. Brock Lesnar and Big E are the favorites to win the men’s Royal Rumble match while Bianca Belair is the leading favorite to win the women’s match.

The favorites to win are listed as – while the underdogs are listed with +. Odds call for all three titles to change. Here are the betting odds, courtesy of Bet Online:

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar -230 vs. Bobby Lashley +160

Edge and Beth Phoenix -500 vs. The Miz and Maryse +300 – Mixed Tag Team Match

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns -240 vs. Seth Rollins +165 – The Usos are banned from ringside

WWE Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch -1200 vs. Doudrop +750

Royal Rumble Betting Odds (Men’s)

Brock Lesnar +350

Big E +350

Roman Reigns +800

Drew McIntyre +900

AJ Styles +1000

The Rock +1200

Omos +1400

Bobby Lashley +1600

Seth Rollins +1800

Kevin Owens +2000

Finn Balor +2000

Damian Priest +2200

+2500 (Edge, Randy Orton, Austin Theory, John Cena, Riddle)

Braun Strowman +3300

+4000 (Samoa Joe, Sheamus, GUNTHER, King Woods, Sami Zayn, Bray Wyatt)

+5000 (Tommaso Ciampa, Gable Steveson, Bron Breakker)

+6600 (Shinsuke Nakamura, Happy Corbin, Pete Dunne, Rey Mysterio, Ricochet, Apollo Crews)

+10000 (Dominik Mysterio, Angelo Dawkins, Montez Ford, Johnny Knoxville, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Undertaker, Mick Foley, Shane McMahon, Mr. McMahon)

Royal Rumble Betting Odds (Women’s)