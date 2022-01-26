WWE Royal Rumble Betting Odds

The betting odds for the matches featured on the WWE Royal Rumble card have been released ahead of the show taking place in St Louis, Missouri from The Dome at America’s Center this Saturday.
There are no titles expected to change hands. Brock Lesnar and Big E are the favorites to win the men’s Royal Rumble match while Bianca Belair is the leading favorite to win the women’s match.
The favorites to win are listed as – while the underdogs are listed with +. Odds call for all three titles to change. Here are the betting odds, courtesy of Bet Online:
- WWE Champion Brock Lesnar -230 vs. Bobby Lashley +160
- Edge and Beth Phoenix -500 vs. The Miz and Maryse +300 – Mixed Tag Team Match
- WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns -240 vs. Seth Rollins +165 – The Usos are banned from ringside
- WWE Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch -1200 vs. Doudrop +750
Royal Rumble Betting Odds (Men’s)
- Brock Lesnar +350
- Big E +350
- Roman Reigns +800
- Drew McIntyre +900
- AJ Styles +1000
- The Rock +1200
- Omos +1400
- Bobby Lashley +1600
- Seth Rollins +1800
- Kevin Owens +2000
- Finn Balor +2000
- Damian Priest +2200
- +2500 (Edge, Randy Orton, Austin Theory, John Cena, Riddle)
- Braun Strowman +3300
- +4000 (Samoa Joe, Sheamus, GUNTHER, King Woods, Sami Zayn, Bray Wyatt)
- +5000 (Tommaso Ciampa, Gable Steveson, Bron Breakker)
- +6600 (Shinsuke Nakamura, Happy Corbin, Pete Dunne, Rey Mysterio, Ricochet, Apollo Crews)
- +10000 (Dominik Mysterio, Angelo Dawkins, Montez Ford, Johnny Knoxville, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Undertaker, Mick Foley, Shane McMahon, Mr. McMahon)
Royal Rumble Betting Odds (Women’s)
- Bianca Belair +300
- Bayley +550
- Alexa Bliss +600
- Rhea Ripley +800
- Sasha Banks +1200
- Raquel Gonzalez +1200
- Charlotte Flair +1200
- Paige +1400
- Ronda Rousey +1400
- Liv Morgan +1600
- Asuka +1800
- Shayna Baszler +2200
- Io Shirai +2500
- * Lita +2500
- Mandy Rose +3300
- Sonya Deville +4000
- Shotzi +4000
- Carmella +5000
- Trish Stratus +5000
- +6600 (Lacey Evans, Dakota Kai, Kay Lee Ray, Natalya, Beth Phoenix, Nikki ASH, Queen Zelina, Mickie James)
- +8000 (Maryse, Aliyah, Nikki Bella, Brie Bella)
- +10000 (Candice LeRae, Kacy Catanzaro, Tamina, Dana Brooke, Michelle McCool, Kelly Kelly)
- +25000 (Summer Rae, Stephanie McMahon)