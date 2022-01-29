WWE Royal Rumble Final Card, Live Coverage

The card for tonight’s (Saturday, January 29, 2022) WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event has been finalized.

The company hasn’t officially announced the main event of this show that takes place in St Louis, Missouri but it will most likely be the men’s Royal Rumble match.

WWE has brought in several former WWE stars and legends for the show with some of them expected to appear in the rumble matches.

As a reminder, we will be providing live play-by-play coverage of this special on Saturday evening starting at 8 PM EST. Here is the final card for the show:

Final WWE Royal Rumble Card

Men’s Royal Rumble Match: competitors announced thus far – Johnny Knoxville, Austin Theory, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, Sheamus, Damian Priest, AJ Styles, Big E, Kofi Kingston, Sami Zayn, Madcap Moss, Happy Baron Corbin, Kevin Owens, Omos, Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, Randy Orton, Riddle, Otis, Chad Gable, Ricochet, Rick Boogs, Shinsuke Nakamura

Women’s Royal Rumble Match: competitors announced thus far – Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H., Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Shotzi, Natalya, Michelle McCool, Dana Brooke, Carmella, Zelina Vega, Mickie James, Tamina Snuka, Kelly Kelly, Aliyah, Summer Rae, Naomi, Shayna Baszler, Lita, Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, Sasha Banks

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

Edge and Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz and Maryse – Mixed Tag Team Match

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins – The Usos are banned from ringside

WWE Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Doudrop