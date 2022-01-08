WWE Royal Rumble: Reigns vs. Rollins Set, Stars Returning For Women’s Match

The SmackDown brand main event for the WWE Royal Rumble has been set as Roman Reigns will defend the Universal Title against Seth Rollins.

After The Usos retained their SmackDown Tag Team Titles against The New Day on Friday’s SmackDown, Adam Pearce announced Reigns vs. Rollins. They then cut to Reigns’ dressing room where “The Big Dog” and Seth Rollins appeared. The show closed with Rollins laughing as he stood face to face with Reigns.

Also, WWE announced several competitors for the Women’s Royal Rumble Match during a promo segment with Charlotte Flair. Mickie James, Nikki & Brie Bella, Michelle McCool, Kelly Kelly, Summer Rae, and Lita will be returning for the match. Flair also announced her entry into the bout. Finally, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H, Shotzi, Natalya, Dana Brooke, Carmella, Zelina Vega, Tamina, Aliyah, Naomi, and Shayna Baszler have been added.

WWE acknowledged that James is the current Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion as she is set to defend it against Deonna Purrazzo in a Texas death match at Impact Wrestling’s Hard to Kill pay-per-view this Saturday. James was released by WWE during the April 2021 roster cuts.

WWE Royal Rumble takes place on Saturday, January 29, 2022 in St Louis, Missouri from The Dome at America’s Center on Peacock.

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley and Edge & Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz & Maryse was previously announced for the show.