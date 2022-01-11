WWE Royal Rumble Updated Card: Becky Lynch’s Opponent Determined, Stars Added To Men’s Match

Becky Lynch has her opponent lined up for the WWE Royal Rumble and its Doudrop. A triple threat number one contender’s match between Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, and Doudrop took place on Monday’s WWE Raw.

Doudrop went over in the contest to earn the right to challenge Lynch for the Raw Women’s Title at the upcoming event. Lynch cost Belair the pinfall on Morgan before the champ tossed Bianca over the announce table. Doudrop hit a splash in the corner for the win. Lynch recently retained the title over Morgan on an episode of Raw and then again at the Day 1 PPV.

She's done it!@DoudropWWE is headed to the Royal Rumble and will challenge Becky Lynch for the title!#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/JzmOfzvsTb — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) January 11, 2022

Also, Damian Priest, AJ Styles, and Big E were added to the Men’s Royal Rumble Match.

WWE presents the Royal Rumble pay-per-view event on Saturday, January 29, 2022 in St Louis, Missouri.

Men’s Royal Rumble Match: competitors announced thus far – Johnny Knoxville, Dominik Mysterio, Rey Mysterio, Austin Theory, Angelo Dawkins, Montez Ford, Sheamus, Damian Priest, AJ Styles, Big E,

Women’s Royal Rumble Match: competitors announced thus far – Charlotte Flair, Mickie James, Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Michelle McCool, Kelly Kelly, Summer Rae, Lita, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H, Shotzi, Natalya, Dana Brooke, Carmella, Zelina Vega, Tamina, Aliyah, Naomi, Shayna Baszler

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

Edge and Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz and Maryse – Mixed Tag Team Match

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins

WWE Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Doudrop