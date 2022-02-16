Buddy Matthews Could Be Headed to AEW Soon

AEW has lost Cody Rhodes but the company is seemingly set on adding some more talent.

We’ve seen the likes of Jay White cross over from other promotions. We’ve also seen free agents such as Keith Lee put pen to paper for a full-time role with AEW. Now, the company is reportedly seeking to add another player to the mix.

Fightful is reporting that AEW has a “working plan” in place to welcome Buddy Matthews. Not much else is known about what that plan would entail and whether or not Buddy would work full-time for the company.

Buddy Matthews Is All Elite?

It’s an interesting turnaround from the last report on Matthews potentially going to AEW. Back in Sept. 2021, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer reported that AEW passed on signing Matthews for undisclosed reasons. It seems the timing is finally right.

Back in June 2021, Matthews was released by WWE due to budget cuts. He had performed under the WWE banner as “Buddy Murphy.” During his time with the promotion, he became a former WWE Cruiserweight Champion as well as a former Raw Tag Team Champion with Seth Rollins, and a former NXT Tag Team Champion with Wesley Blake.

Matthews has been seen on both NJPW Strong and MLW since his WWE departure. He’s also worked some indie shows.