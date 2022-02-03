Athena (Ember Moon) Grateful For Opportunities in WWE

Former WWE Superstar Athena (Ember Moon) is speaking out about her time with the company.

Athena departed WWE on November 4th, 2021. 90+ days later, she is now a free agent and able to work for other promotions.

On Wednesday, she held a live stream on Twitch and said she harbors no bad feelings against the company. She is grateful for the opportunities WWE afforded her and believes the positives outweigh the negatives.

There is no use in being mad. – Athena

“Without WWE, I wouldn’t be where I’m at today,” she said. “I got to travel the world, meet amazing people and make amazing friends that are going to be with me for a lifetime. At the end of the day, I don’t think it’s all bad.”

Athena Grateful for Opportunity

Athena says many of the people she worked and trained with did not get the opportunities that she did.

She held the NXT Women’s Championship (2017) and competed on the main roster. She still had a lot left to accomplish in WWE, but the Performance Center and NXT are full of talent who never get a chance in the spotlight.

“That’s part of the reason why I feel like it’s not fair for me to come on here and b*tch and moan and whine, she said. “It’s not fair.”

Several other former WWE Superstars became free agents this week, including Keith Lee and Karrion Kross. Check out the articles below to see their latest comments since the expiration of their non-compete clauses.

H/T to Fightful for the transcribed quotes