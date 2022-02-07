Monday, February 7, 2022
Watch: Batista Featured in Super Bowl Commercial for Nissan

By Michael Reichlin
Batista Super Bowl Ad
Batista in "Thrill Driver" (Nissan Super Bowl ad)

WWE legend Batista (Dave Bautista) will appear in a commercial that airs during this year’s NFL Super Bowl.

Bautista is part of a commercial spot titled “Thrill Driver” to promote the all-new Nissan Z car. He wrote on Twitter, “With this crew it’s sure to be one helluva drive!”

The star-studded cast also includes cameos from Brie Larson (“Captain Marvel”), Eugene Levy and Katherine O’hara (“Schitt’s Creek”) and Danai Gurira (“Black Panther”).

Nissan Thrill Driver
Nissan presents “Thrill Driver”

You can see Dave Bautista’s Nissan “Thrill Driver” Super Bowl ad here:

Super Bowl LVI takes place this Sunday, February 13th. The Cincinnati Bengals will battle the Los Angeles Rams to determine which team wins the coveted Vince Lombardi trophy.

In another pro wrestling tie-in, the game takes place from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California – site of next year’s WrestleMania 39 event.

Dave Bautista is not the only WWE personality who will have a presence at the Super Bowl. On Monday, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson announced he’ll make a “special pregame appearance” ahead of the big game. More on that here:

The Rock to Make Special Appearance at Super Bowl LVI
Michael Reichlin
Michael Reichlin has been following pro wrestling since 1989. He's been covering wrestling news since 1998 and has attended countless wrestling events across the United States.
