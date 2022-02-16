Bron Breakker Retains WWE NXT Title At Vengeance Day

Bron Breakker made his first title defense as NXT Champion against Santos Escobar in the main event of Tuesday’s episode of NXT 2.0, titled Vengeance Day.

The match was a slow start with Bron in control. Santos took over after tossing him to the floor and hitting an outside dive before picking apart the champion. Dolph Ziggler ran out and superkicked Bron, which led to a near fall for Santos. Tommaso Ciampa came out to fight Ziggler to the back. Bron with a spear then hit his finisher for the win.

The storyline coming into the bout was how Escobar objected to Breakker becoming champion so soon into his career and that he does not like that Breakker has been given so many opportunities so soon.

Leading up to the bout, Breakker has been offering for weeks to face Escobar in the ring, but the heel star had been delaying the match. Last week, Breakker and Santos met for a “Championship Summit” segment to hype the match.

Escobar won the Cruiserweight Title in May 2020 where he held the title for 321 days before dropping it to Kushida in April 2021. Since that time, he has been feuding with various stars, but this was his first time challenging for the top prize in NXT.

Bron won the NXT Title from Tommaso Ciampa last month at the New Year’s Evil special of NXT 2.0.