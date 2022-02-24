Buddy Matthews Makes AEW Debut On Dynamite

Buddy Matthews, former WWE star Buddy Murphy, made his promotional debut on AEW Dynamite this week when he appeared as the House of Black were attacking Penta El Zero Miedo and PAC.

The heels had just lost a tag team match. At first, Matthews teased helping Penta and PAC but he attacked them, which revealed he is now part of Black’s stable. Matthews stomped Penta’s face into a steel chair as part of the attack

For months, Matthews had been rumored to be AEW-bound and even teased it on social media. Outside of the ring, Matthews, Black and Brody King are also close friends outside of the wrestling ring so this pairing makes perfect sense.

AEW President Tony Khan confirmed on Twitter that Buddy has officially signed a full-time deal with the promotion:

His ring name is a combination of keeping Buddy as his first name but also using his Matthews as his last name considering his real name is Matthew Adams.

He signed with WWE in 2013 and held the Raw and NXT Tag Team Championships as well as the Cruiserweight. Buddy was part of the names to be released by WWE in June 2021.