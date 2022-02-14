Eric Bishcoff Says He Is Getting Surgery

WWE Hall Of Fame Eric Bischoff has revealed that he will be having surgery to fix an issue with one of his fingers.

The wrestling veteran talked about it on the latest episode of his 83 weeks podcast. He mentioned that he is not able to extend his finger because of Dupuytren’s Contracture.

Bischoff continued by mentioning how he should have gotten the surgery over a year ago. However, he put it off because it wasn’t bothering him until now:

“I can’t put a glove on. I’ve been putting this off. I should have done this a year and a half ago to be honest. I put it off and put it off and it wasn’t a problem.

Now all of a sudden it’s wintertime and I can’t put my hand in a glove” said Eric Bischoff, “and I’m like, ‘F*ck that. I’m going to go in and have it cut out.’”

Apart from this, the former WCW president watched the February 17, 1997 episode of WCW Nitro on his podcast. He discussed matches and segments from the show including the Chris Jericho vs Jeff Jarett main event.

Eric Bischoff did not reveal when he will be having the procedure done. SEScoops wishes him a speedy recovery.

