Hit Row Members Reuniting Without Shane “Swerve” Strickland

Members of the Hit Row faction will be reuniting during WrestleMania weekend.

Hit Row was a popular group in NXT last year. The group was comprised of Isiah “Swerve” Scott, Top Dolla, Ashante Thee Adonis and B-Fab. Despite their initial popularity, the group was dismantled and ultimately released entirely by WWE.

Shane Strickland (formerly Isiah Scott) is back taking solo independent bookings. The remaining members are headed to WrestleMania weekend to appear together for Game Changer Wrestling.

Now known as HitMakerZ, AJ Francis (Top Dolla), Tehuti Miles (Ashante Thee Adonis) and Briana Brandi (B-Fab) have been announced for GCW‘s For The Fulture event on Friday, April 1st from Dallas, TX.

Shane Strickland Moves On from Hit Row

Shane “Swerve” Strickland is conspicuously absent from this reunion. The Beyonce to Hit Row’s Destiny Child says he’s focused on his solo career right now.

Swerve did a virtual autograph signing for K&S Wrestle Fest earlier this week and commented on Hit Row’s future. He had a fun time with the group, but he’s moving on to greater things.

“The group going to another promotion together is always an option, but right now I’m focused on myself and what I have to do,” he said. “I’m at an older age. My persona with the pro wrestling business and being on screen is always maturing.”

He had fun with Hit Row and enjoyed feels they made history in NXT. However, “I’m maturing and moving on to something greater.”